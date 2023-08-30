First sergeant M., the Border Police officer who eliminated the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Jerusalem in which one person was wounded on Wednesday evening, recounted the incident in a conversation with the commander of the Border Police.

"While riding the Light Rail towards the central station, I spotted people running away from the scene and heard screams outside. I saw the terrorist holding up a knife while the train was moving," said M.

He added, "As soon as the train stopped and the doors opened, I got out of it, cocked my personal weapon, reached the terrorist and saw that several civilians were fighting him. I fired a few bullets. As soon as I saw that the terrorist was neutralized, I began to take care of the people who were there."

Hebrew video:



Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai praised the officer, saying, "By striving for contact and risking his life, the Border Police officer managed to neutralize the terrorist and prevent a more serious attack. His quick and professional response shows the level of vigilance of our forces in the field, who time and again prevent and thwart terrorist attacks.I wish the wounded person a speedy recovery."