The Palestinian Authority presented Saudi Arabia with a list of demands it seeks in return for Saudi-Israeli normalization.

According to a report by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, Senior adviser to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Hussein al-Sheikh, who is leading the consultations on the issue with Riyadh, gave Saudi national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, the list of possible deliverables three months ago, according to the US and Israeli sources.

According to the report, citing six US and Israeli sources familiar with the issue, the Palestinians want Israel to agree to change the status of parts of Area C in the occupied West Bank, where Israel currently has full control, to Area B, where the PA has civilian control, and Israel maintains security control.

The list also proposes the US reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, which was closed by the Trump administration.

The PA wants Saudi Arabia to open a consulate in Jerusalem. Riyadh this year appointed its ambassador to Jordan as a non-resident consul general in Jerusalem.

The PA also asked the Saudis to resume funding to the Palestinian Authority, which was halted several years ago. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Saudis are ready to do that.

The Palestinians want Israel, on their part, to agree to at least some of these steps upfront and agree to resume Israeli-Palestinian final status negotiations over several years under a clear timetable, the sources said.

According to the sources, the Biden administration is aware of the content of the Palestinian proposals to the Saudis. Al-Sheikh didn't respond to questions about the list. The Saudi Embassy in Washington also didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.