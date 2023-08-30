An Arab terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on Wednesday evening in Jerusalem at the Shivtei Yisrael light-rail stop. No one was wounded, and the terrorist was neutralized.

According tto one report one individual was lightly wounded.

United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Shlomo Gansler administered initial medical care to an individual who was lightly to moderately wounded (on his back) on Shimon Hazaddik Street near the scene of the attack.

This is a developing story; more details to follow.