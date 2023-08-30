Rescuers Without Borders Judea and Samaria

One of the buses which was hit by a rock

Two Jews were lightly injured Wednesday evening after Arabs hurled rocks at buses in two separate incidents.

Both incidents took place on Route 55 in Samaria.

In the first incident, a man of about 30 suffered light injuries after Arabs hurled rocks at a bus traveling near Kafr Azzun.

A short time later, a second incident took place, in which Arabs hurled rocks at a bus traveling near the Eliyahu Crossing.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the two victims and evacuated them to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.