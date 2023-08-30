Two Jews were lightly injured Wednesday evening after Arabs hurled rocks at buses in two separate incidents.
Both incidents took place on Route 55 in Samaria.
In the first incident, a man of about 30 suffered light injuries after Arabs hurled rocks at a bus traveling near Kafr Azzun.
A short time later, a second incident took place, in which Arabs hurled rocks at a bus traveling near the Eliyahu Crossing.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the two victims and evacuated them to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.