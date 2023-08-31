Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Hacohen Kook, named for his grandfather's brother - the illustrious Rabbi Kook, released a special video message yesterday (Wednesday):

In these holy days, the days of “I am from my beloved and my beloved is for me,” when we all are looking to find favor with G-d and merit a good decree there are acts we can do to find favor with G-d.

One thing we can do to receive reward in this world and the next is Hachnasat Kallah (providing what the bride and groom need).

Now we have a bat Yisrael (Jewish woman), a great-granddaughter of Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv and a great-granddaughter of Rav Chaim Shaul Karelitz, from the most worthy families in Klal Yisrael (people of Israel).

The family is spiritually rich, but they have no money to pay for the wedding expenses.

There is no doubt that whoever helps is walking in the ways of G-d - giving charity and doing kindness, and should merit life, goodness, and peace.

Whoever will join and participate in this, I bless them with love with the Bircat Kohanim (priestly blessing):

G-d should bless you and keep you

G-d should shine his light on you and be gracious to you.

G-d should turn his face to you and grant you peace.

For a good and long life and a good and blessed year, with all of Klal Yisroel

To be among those who take Rabbi Kook’s advice to heart and participate in the mitzvah of hachnasat kallah, click here.