The Regional Council, in partnership with the Gush Etzion Tourism Department and the local Community Center (Matnas), hosted concerts by some of Israel’s biggest stars including Barry Sakharof, Idan Raichel, Narkis, Eliad Nachum, Akiva, Lea Shabbat, and others.

Shlomo Ne’eman, Gush Etzion Regional Council head and Yesha Council Chairman, told Ben Ari in front of the audience, before the show, that, “It’s always a pleasure to host you - you are always welcome here.”

Ne’eman added “Culture is blossoming here in Gush Etzion - both local talent, and artists from around the country who arrive here in Gush Etzion, the heart of the country.”

Ben Ari responded and said “I’ve been waiting for this show in Gush Etzion for a long time. Gush Etzion, we missed you!”