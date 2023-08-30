Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with US Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his solidarity over the wildfires in Montana and noted the challenge facing Israel on the issue and how it has dealt with the phenomenon.

The Prime Minister and Senator Daines also discussed the fight against Iran and its proxies, including the threat in the north posed by Hezbollah, as well as strengthening the special relationship between Israel and the US.

The two also spoke about artificial intelligence, including the challenges and opportunities in the field and the need for cooperation between countries vis-à-vis its current and future implications.

Also participating in the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor, and the Head of the North America Desk at the National Security Council.