September 1st is approaching, and the threat of a teacher's union strike is still in the air in Israel.

After many weeks in which it seemed that the Teachers' Union was interested in a strike, there is progress in the negotiations between the parties.

According to the report, as of now, there is a proposal for an increase of approximately 2,000 NIS monthly for each teacher. Although at the beginning of the negotiations, other numbers were discussed, it seems that now there is some agreement around this issue.

In addition, school principals will receive managerial flexibility with the ability to motivate quality teachers and retain them in the system.

It has not yet been reported on the other elements in the negotiations. Over the past day, it appears that there is progress and cautious optimism among the Finance Ministry officials.

The Teachers' Union stated: "Negotiations are progressing, there are many clauses that have not been answered and have not yet been discussed. We are holding negotiations without compromise, at the moment, we cannot confirm any information. The strike is pending."

The Ministry of Finance stated, "We do not go into the details of the negotiations. Unfortunately, the differences are large, and there are still no agreements. We are making efforts to reach agreements that will improve the education system."