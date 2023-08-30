Former ISA director Nadav Argaman and the former director general of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, have submitted the first Supreme Court petition against an investigation committee into the Pegasus spyware scandal.

At this stage, the petitioners seek to freeze the convening of the committee and later to cancel it, according to them, this is because of a "conflict of interest, while completely ignoring the position of the security forces and the legal advisor to the government."

The inspection committee was established at the beginning of the week at the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin and received the government's approval.

The committee was granted investigative powers and the authority to review the conduct of the police, the prosecutor's office, and their supervisory systems, in all matters related to the execution of procurement operations, surveillance, and collection of citizens and officials.

Minister Levin said after the confirmation that "the espionage affair is one of the most serious that has been revealed in recent years. Exposing the truth about the matter, and preventing similar incidents of fatal damage to the right of Israeli citizens to privacy, is vital and important like no other."

Levin later reprimanded: "I regret the reluctance of some of the parties involved in the serious case to investigate the matter in depth, despite the acute conflict of interest in which they find themselves. I am confident that the members of the committee, led by a retired district judge, will do their work with the reverence befitting such a sensitive committee."

"I thank the members of the committee, the honorable retired judge Drori, attorney Rubinstein, and Mr. Ben Hanan, and wish them great success in the important task assigned to them."