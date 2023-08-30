The Tel Aviv light rail was shut down this morning (Wednesday), just two weeks after opening to the public, with its first major technical malfunction.

The company that operates the light rail announced that the train would be shut down until further notice due to technical issues.

"Due to an ongoing electrical problem on the light rail, there will be no train service this morning. We are working diligently to correct the malfunction and recommend using alternative means of transportation. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience. We will provide an update soon," the company said.

The Tevel company, the operator of the light rail's red line, stated that "due to a malfunction in the signaling system on the red line, there will temporarily be no train service for passengers. We apologize and are working diligently to return the train to full operation as soon as possible."