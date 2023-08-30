Rani Halabi, a 29-year-old resident of the Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel, southeast of Haifa, who was injured two weeks ago in an explosion at an Elbit plant in Ramat Hasharon, was pronounced dead at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer on Tuesday evening.

Halabi was taken to the hospital in serious condition with burns on his entire body. The company stated after the incident that a fire caused his injury.

The company stated on Tuesday evening, "IMI Systems and Elbit send condolences to the family of the company's employee who was injured in the work accident and died from his injuries. The company and his co-workers are accompanying the family at all times and will continue to accompany the family during this difficult time. The circumstances of the accident are being examined by a special investigation team."