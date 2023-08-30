The Palestinian Arab organizations in the Gaza Strip are supporting Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri, who is responsible for the wave of terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in response to threats made in Israel to eliminate him.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that "Hamas and other branches of Iran understand very well that we will fight with all means against their attempts to create terrorism against us - in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza and anywhere else. Whoever tries to harm us, whoever finances, whoever organizes, whoever sends terror against Israel - will pay the full price."

At a press conference in Gaza (Tuesday), the Palestinian Arab organizations stated that "being killed in battle in the way of Allah is the highest thing that every Palestinian aspires to", emphasizing in a message to the "heartbroken enemy" that "there will be an unprecedented reaction of the opposition to the commission of some stupid act."

According to the Palestinian Arab organizations, the settlement policy will lead to "quality resistance actions", meaning severe terrorist attacks, which will crush the heads of the settlement and make the enemy's life hell.

They warned that the plan to allow Jewish worship on the Temple Mount within the framework of dividing the use of Al-Aqsa Mosque on a key basis of time and place may be the explosive for an all-out religious war that will mark the beginning of the end of Israel.

"The Al-Quds sword (an expression indicating the military option) is still raised, and the unity of the arenas and the fronts is still prepared for the next campaign," the statement of the Palestinian organizations said.