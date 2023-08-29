A 73-year-old Israeli woman died after she fell from a great height during a family hike at the Plitvice Lakes National Park.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli consul in Zagreb, Hadas Dolev, is on her way to the scene of the tragedy to meet the family and help them.

The Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad will assist the family in bringing the deceased back to Israel for burial.

About three weeks ago, Stas Davidov, a 55-year-old Israeli, died after he fell during a trip with friends to Mont Blanc in France.

Davidov was evacuated by rescue helicopter and taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Davidov lived in Ariel and worked as the director of the environmental protection department in the municipality. He is survived by his wife, son, and four-month-old grandson.