Dr. Salem AlKetbi is aUAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate

A major international gathering recently took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to address the Ukraine crisis. This meeting showcased Saudi Arabia’s strong commitment to finding solutions for the crisis. Importantly, the meeting successfully initiated a collaborative global endeavor to establish a foundation for peace. The event included participation from over 40 countries and international organizations, with national security advisors and representatives in attendance.

It is widely recognized that dialogue, cooperation, exchanging viewpoints, coordination, and international discussions are essential for effective solutions. Saudi Arabia effectively brought together a substantial number of global representatives and major powers for this purpose.

Utilizing its strong global relationships and regional influence intelligently, it has rallied the international community to explore solutions and alternatives. This is driven by a Saudi approach of positive neutrality, emphasizing rationality and prioritizing national interests. The belief is that global security requires navigating a middle path amidst conflicting perspectives on Ukraine.

Undoubtedly, the Jeddah International Meeting plays a crucial role in finding a way out of this significant global challenge. However, it’s surprising that some deem the failure to resolve such a complex crisis remarkable. This crisis has stymied all institutions, powers, and major international players. The lack of progress in various initiatives and proposals isn’t due to their inadequacy, but rather entrenched positions on both sides.

Achieving peace requires a well-thought-out strategic approach rooted in historical realities, coupled with patience and a forward-looking outlook. This is particularly crucial when dealing with an intricately challenging geopolitical crisis. The signs of escalation in this crisis are on the rise, with involved parties often opting for zero-sum choices that negate progress.

This has resulted in a grim situation persisting for almost two years. Saudi leaders understand the imperative of persistent efforts to unearth a solution for humanity amid this escalating conflict. The crisis harbors potential for grave scenarios due to misunderstandings or misconceptions, which could trigger uncontrollable developments on the ground before they can be politically managed.

Another crucial aspect to consider is the active engagement of emerging global powers like India, China, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, and others. They must express their opinions on the global stage and adopt a constructive stance towards a crisis that impacts the economies of all nations and poses threats to the entire world.

This isn’t about forming a new international alliance or taking sides in the Ukraine crisis. It’s primarily about safeguarding the interests of the majority of nations and their populations, who can’t afford to remain detached from this particular situation.

The Jeddah meeting marks a significant strategic milestone that reflects Saudi Arabia’s new direction, solidifies its renewed international role, and positions it as a dependable strategic partner for all major powers.

Despite the rivalry among these powers, Saudi diplomacy is keenly aware of its global obligations as a prominent and increasingly influential figure in energy markets. It embraces this duty, aiming to prioritize global security and stability over additional financial gains. Undoubtedly, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds significant leverage in its discussions with major global powers. It aims to leverage this position to bridge viewpoints and address crises.

From my standpoint as an observer, I am confident that Saudi Arabia is the most capable entity to bridge divides and mend differences among military opponents in Ukraine.

Particularly as the alternative to this positive role would be a global void and disorder, leading to unpredictable and uncontrollable situations. The Jeddah meeting stands as a crucial diplomatic endeavor and milestone that the world urgently requires to seek a political resolution to this conflict.

For those closely monitoring the swift changes in the Ukraine crisis, it’s evident that the outcomes and insights from this meeting must serve as a foundation. The situation demands additional immediate and proactive diplomatic actions to de-escalate tensions, rationalize stances, and swiftly discover shared ground for both sides.