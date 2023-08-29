The haredi Magen Israel organization published a letter of protest against Minister Porush and demanded an apology from the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage (United Torah Judaism) who tried to cancel Eliezer Berland's entry ban to Ukraine, before the Tishrei High Holidays, so that he could travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah [the Jewish New Year].

"We were shocked to read that by virtue of your position as a minister in the government of Israel, representing all the citizens of Israel, you chose to invest resources and efforts in submitting official requests on behalf of the State of Israel, to help the convicted sex offender, Eliezer Berland, enter Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah," the letter reads.

They also added: "We protest your rotten, devastating and despicable use of the name of millions of citizens, who denounce Berland's intolerable actions. The heritage of Israel and Jerusalem will certainly not be glorified through such behavior."

They signed their letter by saying that "as the center for aid to victims of sexual abuse in the haredi society, which shows support for hundreds of victims who are fighting relentlessly against the silencing and cover-up mechanisms, we expect you to issue a public apology to the victims whom Berland assaulted, whom you chose to help on behalf of the citizens of the State of Israel."

Last night it was announced that the Minister of Jerusalem and Traditions, Meir Porush, contacted the Ambassador of Ukraine in Israel, Korniychuk Yevgen, requesting to lift the ban imposed by Kyiv on Eliezer Berland from entering the country, so that he could come to Uman on Rosh Hashanah with his followers.

In addition, Porush sent a letter to an administrative court in Ukraine on this matter, but the court decided to reject the request and left the entry ban on Berland for the next 3 years.

The ban on Berland was imposed after he spoke out in one of his classes in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin.