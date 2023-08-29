Shani Marciano, widow of firefighter Dekel Marciano, who was killed in an attempt to rescue a young man in Deir al-Asad, said this morning (Tuesday) that she received no support from the state after the disaster in which her husband was killed.

"He was taken out of the pit, and we were put into it. My husband doesn't get the bare minimum that he deserves. I have to deprive my children of food to pay for the tombstone," Marciano said painfully in an interview with Channel 2.

She also claimed that families of firefighters who are killed in the line of duty are not recognized as bereaved families. "Ninety-four deaths that are not recognized. This means that I have no rights nor a guaranteed future for my children; not even a tombstone for my husband."

Shani spoke about the difficulties at home since her husband's death: "My 2-year-old daughter asks me where her father is, and I have nothing to answer. She says that her dad fell into a pit, and I tell her that he is in her heart. The older one, who is four years old, understands better. The younger one needs more explanations, and she is waiting for father to return. She sees that her dad isn't coming. She asks for photos and videos; I need to have to have a lot of energy to deal with my children."

Marciano was called up about two weeks ago, together with another firefighter, Adnan Asad, to Deir al-Asad, to rescue a young man in his 20s who had fallen into a pit. During the rescue attempts in the pit, they lost consciousness. Marciano was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.