Aviad Gadot, CEO of ‘Torat Lehima,’ who expressed support for the National Security Minister’s announcement that his office would no longer cooperate with the Wexner Foundation, calling for the end to the cooperation between the Israel Police and the Wexner Foundation to be extended to the IDF as well.

"We are calling for the end to the cooperation between the Israel Police and the Wexner Foundation to be extended to the IDF as well. This is a political foundation clearly identified with the Left. All its supporters are people who identify with the Left. There is a direct connection between this Foundation and Breaking the Silence. The Foundation's official page displays demonstrations in favor of infiltrators [into Israel], and all its supporters are people who identify with the Left," Gadot said in an interview with Israel radio channel 103FM.

According to Gadot, "This is an excellent starting point after many years of solid allegations against the Wexner Foundation and its harmful effect on senior civil service officials, in general, and senior security forces officials, in particular."

"Minister Ben Gvir has made a long-awaited move. This Foundation is not supervised," he added.