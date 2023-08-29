The employment rate of men in the haredi public, which was affected during the coronavirus crisis, has returned to its previous level, and is on the rise, according to data published by the Ministry of Labor.

In the coronavirus crisis, the employment rate of haredi men was affected as mentioned - but in the second half of 2022 it returned to its level in 2019. Since then the employment rate has continued to rise, and in the first half of 2023 the employment rate was 2.5 percent higher than its rate in 2022 and 3.5 percent higher than its rate in 2019 before the crisis.

The ministry says that half-yearly data can be volatile, but the increase may indicate a turning point and the beginning of a trend of increasing employment among men, for the first time in almost a decade.

The increase in the employment rate did not change the mix of haredi employees between the private and public sectors. Thus, the proportion of haredi men working in the public sector was 25.6% in the first half of 2023, compared to 25.4% in 2022 and 27.8% in 2021. In other words, haredim were recruited to work in the private sector in the same way as the public sector.

The breakdown of the contribution of the various age groups to the increase in employment shows that more than half of the increase was caused by the increase in the employment of the 55-66 year olds, and only 1.1 percent of the increase was caused by the increase in the 35-44 age group. The increase in employment in the youngest age group was low and contributed only 0.2 percentage points to the increase.