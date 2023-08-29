National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has stated that terrorists who committed "minor" offenses will not be released.

Those close to the minister claim that the Israel Security Agency (Shabak) supports the early release of terrorists who committed "soft" nationalist crimes. Minister Ben-Gvir commented: "Not on my shift."

Those close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claim that a dispute between the Shabak and the Israel Prison Service led to a briefing by senior officials – including the head of the Shin Bet – against the minister himself.

From this Friday, the minister's decision not to permit the early release of terrorists defined by the Shabak as having committed a "soft nationalist crime" will come into effect.

These include terrorists who threw stones and Molotov cocktails but failed to cause physical injury. The Shabak is asking for early release to alleviate overcrowding in prisons.

"Following staff work and meetings at the Ministry of National Security, Minister Ben-Gvir made it clear to the officials that he would not agree to any administrative release of terrorists, and he is changing the law. The Shin Bet informed him that there is no room in the prisons for new detainees. According to Shabak officials, there is an overcrowding problem and Minister Ben-Gvir's decision will prevent the arrest of new detainees," said those close to the minister.

They also added that "there is always room in the prisons for security detainees and prisoners and instead white-collar prisoners will be released."

“The Shabak and Prison Services were briefing against the Minister this week in light of the fact that Ben Gvir canceled the option of security prisoners being given early administrative release (yes, it is real. Until now, terrorists who have not committed murder have 'earned' early administrative release). According to the minister, only white-collar prisoners will be released; not terrorists. We did our work, we listened to the Shabak and the Prison Services and the Minister decided that he is not going to change his approach – even a terrorist who threw a stone and did not hit its target is a terrorist who should not be released from prison," concluded Ben-Gvir's associates.