An Air Seychelles plane is expected to return during Tuesday with the Israeli passengers who had to make an emergency landing in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this morning that "the passengers of the Air Seychelles flight that landed yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, stayed overnight at the hotel located at the airport. A replacement plane of the Air Seychelles company took off a short time ago from Dubai to Jeddah and is expected to land there in about two and a half hours. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the passengers of the plane, with the airline and with the relevant parties in the Israeli system in order to bring about a quick end to the incident."

Last night the plane that took off from the Seychelles to Israel - with 128 Israelis on board - had to land at the airport in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, due to a technical fault in the plane.

The landing was made about four hours after takeoff and about an hour and a half before the planned landing in Israel.

Air Seychelles company reported that "Flight HM22 that departed from Seychelles to Tel Aviv had to land in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia due to a technical problem with the plane. The plane landed successfully, all the passengers are safe, and a few minutes ago a replacement plane left to bring the passengers back and continue their flight to Israel safely. Also, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has been informed."