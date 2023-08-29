A 41-year-old British man has been arrested over vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Kent, the BBC reports.

Several gravestones were knocked over and damaged in the grounds of Chatham Memorial Synagogue in High Street, Rochester, some time between August 15 and 18.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Police said the man is in custody after being arrested on Friday on suspicion of criminal damage.

It is believed the damage amounted to about £19,000.

"This type of crime is thankfully very rare, but has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community," said Supt Nick Sparkes of Kent Police.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen or heard the damage being caused, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to contact the appeal line," he added.

"Residents or businesses with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for relevant footage," stated Sparkes.