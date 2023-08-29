Sisters Sara (12) and Liba (8) Goldschmidt, who visited Israel and are suspected of having been kidnapped by their mother, have been located in a hiding place.

The mother has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. The father is making his way to the police station to meet his daughters.

The Israel Police this past Friday began searching for the two girls, who were born in the United States and had arrived in Israel with their mother after the approval of a court in Pennsylvania, as part of the existing arrangements between the parents.

After a 10-day vacation, the girls were supposed to return to the custody of their father, who had arrived in Israel, but they did not arrive at the meeting place on Thursday.

On Monday it was cleared for publication that a 70-year-old resident of Gedera had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping of her two granddaughters. Upon receiving the complaint about the disappearance of the two girls, the police carried out technological investigative operations, which led to the arrest of the grandmother.