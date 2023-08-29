Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah responded on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats against the deputy leader of Hamas' political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, who resides in Lebanon.

Netanyahu on Sunday warned Arouri, "Hamas, and the other Iranian proxies, understand very well that we will fight with all means against their attempts to use terrorism against us – in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and everywhere else. Whoever tries to hurt us, whoever finances and organizes, whoever dispatches terrorists against Israel – will pay the full price."

Nasrallah responded on Monday by issuing a threat of his own, "Any assassination in Lebanon will lead to a severe response."

"For any Israeli assassination of a Lebanese, Palestinian, Iranian or any other person, which is carried out on Lebanese soil - there will be a severe reaction and we will not be silent about it," Nasrallah stated. "We will not allow a return to assassinations in Lebanon and we will not accept a change in the existing rules of conflict, Israel must understand this."

The Hezbollah leader also responded to the Prime Minister's claim about an "Iranian terrorist attack" in Judea and Samaria and said, "Faced with the escalation of the resistance in the West Bank, Netanyahu ran away to describe what is happening in the West Bank as an Iranian plan. The resistance in the West Bank is a Palestinian desire only."

"The Israeli enemy, throughout the years of the conflict with the resistance, carried out massive assassinations," said Nasrallah. "Did it succeed in shaking the resistance? Neither the threat nor its implementation - will stop the resistance and its activity, but will increase its stubbornness, its determination and its strength."

"The enemy must admit that it is in a historical, existential and strategic impasse, and will not reach a solution," Nasrallah said. "Israel does not find solutions even when there is a cabinet meeting and when previous Prime Ministers and experts gather. The only solution is for Israel to leave this land."