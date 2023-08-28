A plane flying from the island nation of Seychelles to Israel was forced to land at the airport in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, due to a technical malfunction of the plane.

The landing was made about four hours after takeoff and about an hour and a half before the planned landing in Israel.

The Air Seychelles airline said in a statement that "flight HM22 that departed from Seychelles to Tel Aviv had to land in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia due to a technical problem with the plane. The plane landed successfully, all passengers are safe, and a few minutes ago a replacement plane took off to pick up the passengers and continue their flight to Israel safely. Also, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs was updated."