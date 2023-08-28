Three people were shot, including a mayoral candidate, in the city of Nazareth this evening (Monday).

Candidate Musab Dukhan was seriously wounded in the shooting. The other shooting victims are his brother and cousin.

The three were taken to the Italian Hospital in Haifa for treatment in serious and moderate condition.

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting.

The shooting is the latest in a series of criminal attacks on municipal politicians and leaders in Israel's Arab sector. Nearly 160 people have been killed in criminal violence within the Arab sector so far this year.

Last week, the Shin Bet warned that crime families were targeting up to 20 mayoral candidates throughout Israel.

Officials are worried that these criminal elements will sabotage the public's ability to freely vote for their candidates of choice in the upcoming municipal elections in October.