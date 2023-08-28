Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Monday), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with a delegation of Swedish MPs and thanked them for supporting moving the Swedish Embassy to Jerusalem and for their fight against antisemitism.

The sides also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, and the vehicle industry.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "I want to thank you for your great support and consistent support for Israel. I am glad to see there's a change in Swedish policy. I think it's long overdue, not only for the sake of Israel-Swedish relations but also for Sweden."

"Our partnership could yield great results in many, many areas. And I think this is an important beginning. So thank you and welcome," Netanyahu said.

Also participating in the meeting were the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, and additional officials.

