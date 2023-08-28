Minister of Religious Affairs MK Michael Malchieli today (Monday) referred to MK Simcha Rothman's rabbinic appointment law and noted that it is important for the Shas party to have a broad consensus regarding the law that is progressing in the discussions in the Constitutional Committee chaired by Rothman.

Minister Malchieli said on the Knesset TV that "on the issue of Rabbis, everyone knows that Shas and Religious Zionism will disagree. But you see that this did not happen, you see that we are working in full cooperation with the Minister of Finance, with the national religious community."

He also said: "We appointed Rabbis, we established electoral bodies that belong to their Rabbis, as above for the religious councils. I don't think there has ever been harmony between the nationalist and Shas religious public like in this period."

In a column written by Rothman in the Besheva magazine, he explained that the law appointing city Rabbis that is on the Constitutional Committee's table is intended to correct deficiencies in the current situation, to make the rabbinate more connected to the people, and also to give a stately touch to its principled positions.

"The law that I proposed together with Knesset member Erez Malol of Shas is intended to solve many problems in the appointment procedures, to connect the Rabbis with the communities in which they will serve, and to ensure that it will be possible to appoint diverse candidates who reflect the entire public," he wrote.

Rothman pointed out that "the law deals almost entirely with procedure, but it also reflects Rabbi Kook's vision regarding the Chief Rabbinate's place and role, and also the understanding that currently exists, God willing, in all parts of the coalition, that we must not leave a reality in which the Rabbinate and religious services in Israel are a property of only one party".

At the end, he wrote: "This issue is relevant to everyone, everyone is a partner in it, and I am confident that after the completion of the legislation, the Rabbis appointed according to it will be connected and connected to the general public."