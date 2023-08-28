Three months ago, Menachem Rivkin* was born in Israel. What should have been a joyful moment for his parents, became one of shock and fear, as doctors quickly whisked the baby away. It was determined before long that Menachem was born with a complex medical condition- His esophagus and his trachea were connected.

His parents were given two options: Raise a child who could not breathe or eat without pain, whose hunger would keep him up at night, and who would live his life differently from the other children around him, or pay $250,000 to fly him to John Hopkins where he could receive surgery to separate the esophagus and trachea and enable him to eat and breathe on his own.

The couple, living modestly as many Israelis do, thought they were doomed to the first option. However, ChesedToday.com recently adopted their cause and has made them the subject of their latest fundraising campaign.

The fundraising page includes a moving letter from Menachem’s parents. The validity of the case as well as their poverty has been confirmed by Chesed Today’s verification committee.

