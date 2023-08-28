Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibah today (Monday) fired his government's Foreign Minister, Najla Mangoush, a day after it was revealed that she met with Israeli Foreign Minister El Cohen.

On Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministery released a report that Minister Eli Cohen met with Mangoush last week in Rome.

Following the report, which led to a fierce backlash in Libya, al Dveibah suspended Mangoush. Videos posted to social media showed demonstrators burning Israeli flags in protest against the meeting. The foreign minister left the country Monday morning on a private plane to Turkey as a result of the backlash.

Libya's Foreign Ministry stated earlier Monday that the meeting with Israel's foreign minister was held with the knowledge and consent of Prime Minister al-Dbeibah. The ministry had previously claimed that the meeting “was accidental, unofficial, and not planned in advance.”

An Israeli diplomatic source stated that the publication of the meeting was done with the consent and blessing of both countries.

Najla Mangoush began her political career in Libya following the ousting of former leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. She has served as Foreign Minister in the Tripoli government since its formation in 2021. She is the first woman in the position.