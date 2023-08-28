Border Police officers on Sunday night detained a vehicle - and discovered nearly 200 trays of smuggled eggs.

The officers, who were stationed at the Az-Za'ayyem Crossing, noticed a vehicle which aroused their suspicions arriving from the direction of Judea and Samaria, and detained it for inspection.

During the search, 180 trays of eggs were discovered in the vehicle, which the suspect had attempted to smuggle into pre-1967 Israel, without the proper permits.

Eggs which have been properly supervised and which meet government requirements are identifiable by means of a red stamp noting the sell-before date, the best-before date, and the egg's size.

The 33-year-old suspect, a resident of Jerusalem, was transferred along with the findings to the Agriculture Ministry's department for enforcement and investigations.