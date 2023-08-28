Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded during an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) to US criticism against the Israeli government.

"No country is as ethical as Israel, and no military is as ethical as the IDF. Anyone in the world who criticizes us is a hypocrite."

"No nation has been fighting an existential war against terror for decades more cleanly and carefully than the Jewish nation. I'm not even talking about the Americans and how they acted in Afghanistan and Iraq. They won't preach to us about human rights, not to the IDF, and not to us on a government level. That is top-level hypocrisy."