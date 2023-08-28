MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) reiterated that if a unity government were a relevant option, he would seriously weigh the possibility of joining it.

Speaking to 103FM Radio, Stern said, "I still think that the nation of Israel - the vast majority of it - wants to see unity. When [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who understands exactly what needs to happen in order for there to be unity, makes a proposal - there will be a discussion."

"The conditions for a unity government are clear to everyone, and those conditions will need to be discussed by Yesh Atid, by the opposition parties."

Stern added, "In every value system, there are contradictions. And I think that when faced with the destruction that this government is imposing on all of us - if there is a way to save the State of Israel, anything that could save the State of Israel - I will be in favor of seriously discussing it."

Earlier this month, Stern said that he supports the formation of a unity government, but said that such a government would not include "extremist elements."

However, Stern's party leader, MK Yair Lapid, has said that a unity government is not on the table: "I do not think about it, it's not a unity government, it'll just be another Netanyahu government, except this time with the entire opposition subdued and crawling in."