MK Dan Illouz (Likud) visited the offices of the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization in Jerusalem on Sunday, where he met with the co-founder and CEO of Nefesh B'Nefesh Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Deputy CEO Zev Gershinsky, and other senior officials to learn about the extensive activities of the organization. Nefesh B'Nefesh works to bring Jews from North America and Canada to Israel in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, the Jewish National Fund (KKL), and JNF USA, bringing home thousands of Olim each year.

MK Dan Illouz, who Made Aliyah to Israel 14 years ago with the assistance of Nefesh B'Nefesh, was elected to the oleh spot in the Likud party primaries and currently serves as an Aliyah and Integration committee member. As part of his efforts, MK Illouz is advocating for smoother integration processes for various professions, especially in the medical field, so that their arrival in Israel won't be hindered by obstacles posed by regulatory barriers, thus allowing them to contribute to the Israeli economy upon their arrival.

MK Dan Illouz (Likud) stated, "The thousands of olim who arrive every year from North America are not fleeing from anywhere. They are running toward the State of Israel out of deep Zionism, love for the land, and, yes, also towards the incredible opportunities that our country has to offer. Precisely at a time when some people are talking about leaving the country with utopian dreams, olim come home and remind us that we have no other land."

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and CEO of Nefesh B'Nefesh, stated, "We were delighted by MK Dan Illouz's visit to our offices today. Seeing someone who, just a few years ago, was a young oleh with a big dream to live in the Land of Israel and today comes to us as a member of the Knesset of Israel, actively supporting and giving back to the new oleh community, truly represents the essence of Aliyah, which finds its wonderful expression in the cycle of olim who come and contribute to the State of Israel."