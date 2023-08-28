עם דגל של גולני: האב השכול התחתן בטקס מרגש צילום: איציק אוחנה 'כיכר השבת' ו'הרבנית של האינסטגרם'

Three years after his only son, Amit, fell during a military operation in Samaria, Baruch Ben Yigal remarried, to Daniella Afriat.

Amit Ben Yigal, a Golani fighter, was killed during an arrest operation in the Arab village of Ya’abad when a huge stone was dropped onto his helmet from above. He died in hospital shortly afterward.

The wedding took place Sunday night in the Avenue hall, and was attended by family and friends.

The ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yosef Arviv of Holon. Meir Bloch, chairman of the Hakol Mehalev organization, was honored with the blessing and even blew the shofar during the ceremony, which was emceed by Avri Gilad.

In a post published just hours before the wedding, Ben Yigal wrote, "I'm starting to understand that this is real. I have merited to fulfill Amit's will. He is surely happy and joyous for us."