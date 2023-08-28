Attempted shooting attack: Terrorists opened fire early Monday morning from a passing vehicle and threw explosive devices at a military post near Mevo Dotan in Samaria.

IDF soldiers identified the terrorists, opened fire towards them and hit three of them.

The terrorists were injured and transferred to a hospital in Jenin for treatment. According to Palestinian Arab reports, one of them was critically wounded.

There were no injuries among the IDF troops.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Arab sources reported that security forces entered the village of Rummanah, west of Jenin.

According to the reports, a Palestinian Arab was seriously injured in an exchange of fire that broke out in the area.