Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics team on Sunday won its second gold medal at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships taking place in Valencia, Spain.

Two days after being crowned all-around world champions, the team won gold in the combined exercise (balls and ribbons) with a score of 34.8 points.

China finished in second place and Ukraine came in third.

In addition to the combined exercise, the team took part in another final, the hoop final, where they finished in fifth place, after scoring 35.3 points.

The Israeli team consists of Shani Bakanov, Eliza Banchuk, Adar Friedmann, Romi Paritzki, Ofir Shaham and Diana Svertsov.