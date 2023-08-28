The head of Libya’s Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, on Sunday night suspended the country’s Foreign Minister, Najla Mangoush, and referred her to investigation, Reuters reported.

The suspension comes after Mangoush met Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Italy last week, despite the two countries not having formal relations.

Libya’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by Kan 11 News that the meeting between the two ministers “was accidental, unofficial, and not planned in advance.”

The announcement comes hours after the Foreign Ministry announced that Cohen met last week in Rome with Mangoush.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the historical ties between the nations, the Libyan-Jewish heritage, and possible partnerships between the countries and Israeli aid in humanitarian, agricultural, and water management issues.

Mangoush began her political career in Libya following the ousting of former leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 and has served as Foreign Minister in the Tripoli government since its formation in 2021. She is the first woman in the position.