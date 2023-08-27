Shouting broke out during the Cabinet meeting today (Sunday) against the backdrop of the delay in funding to the Arab authorities.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and demanded that he immediately transfer the delayed funds while accusing: "You are crushing Arab society."

Smotrich replied: "You don't understand anything. You are talking nonsense. There is a campaign against me, and other ministers do not understand the event. Read some, learn the event."

Channel 12 News reported that when the shouting intensified, Prime Minister Netanyahu turned to Minister Smotrich and said: "You can't conduct meetings with shouting like this, I just ask that all of this be conducted quickly." Smotrich answered: "So you want us to do what they did with Mansur Abbas?"

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman stated in the debate: "I won't transfer a shekel to the Arab society that runs cartels. This world needs to be stopped."

Minister of Information Galit Distel Atbaryan claimed that "we need to talk to the Jewish base," and these words angered Prime Minister Netanyahu, who interrupted her words and said: "I am not talking to the base right now, there is an urgency that should not be ignored. We need to adopt the Finance Minister's proposal. Bring us a proposal that can be implemented under control."