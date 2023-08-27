Amid the ongoing negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Americans regarding an impending normalization agreement between the former and the state of Israel, the Palestinian Authority will send a delegation to Riyadh to confirm that Israel will make concessions as part of the deal, Channel 13 reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the delegation is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

Amid the negotiations, the delegation's visit has made it to the tables of the most senior Israeli diplomatic and security officials who understand that the PA will bring up the issue of normalization and sound their demands in this regard.

As the negotiations between the sides continue, the fear has begun to arise that an agreement would not come without major concessions to the Palestinians, as opposed to other deals that were made with Arab states through the Abraham Accords.

Last week, four current and former US officials told Axios that both White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised with Dermer the need for Israeli concessions to the PA as part of any Saudi deal.

Blinken told Dermer that the Israeli government is "misreading the situation" if it thinks it won't have to make any such concessions, two US officials said.