The Iranian involvement in sponsoring terror in Israel is increasing, and now it has been revealed that a smuggling attempt from Jordan to Israel that was thwarted last month included explosive devices that originated in Iran, Kan News reported.

According to the report, at the end of July, IDF and Border Police forces successfully thwarted an unusual arms smuggling operation on the Jordanian border near Kibbutz Ashdot Yaakov in the Jordan Valley. In contrast to previous smuggling attempts of ammo and firearms, this time, it was an irregular attempt.

The defense establishment estimates that the smugglers were carrying bombs with active explosives that apparently originated in Iran. According to the estimates, the bombs were supposed to be transferred from Jordan to Israel and from there to terror organizations in Judea and Samaria to be used in terror attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

Because of the bombs' characteristics, the investigation into the smuggling operation was handled by the Shin Bet. During the investigation, security authorities followed the smuggling route to understand if the bombs came through Hezbollah and other Shia militia's smuggling route through Lebanon and Syria or were smuggled straight from Iran through Iraq. Over the weekend, the Shin Bet revealed that Arab crime families from Kfar Qassem and Lod were in contact with Hezbollah and received Iranian-manufactured bombs from the Shiite organization for criminal uses.