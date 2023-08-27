Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met last week in Rome with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, who represents the Libyan Government of National Unity.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the historical ties between the nations, the Libyan-Jewish heritage, and possible partnerships between the countries and Israeli aid in humanitarian, agricultural, and water management issues.

Minister Mangoush began her political career in Libya following the ousting of former President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and has served as Foreign Minister in the Tripoli government under Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh since its formation in 2021. She is the first woman in the position.

The Lybian political arena has been divided between the west (Tripoli) and the east (Benghazi), with a ceasefire being kept between the two since 2020.

"The historic meeting with the Libyan Foreign Minister is the first step to ties between the countries. Libya's size and strategic location grant relations with it great importance and potential for the state of Israel," Minister Eli Cohen emphasized."

"I spoke with the Foreign Minister about the great potential for both nations from ties between them and the importance of upholding the heritage of Libyan Judaism, including the renovation of synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country," he added.

"I thank the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani for his hospitality in hosting this historic meeting in Rome. We are working with a line of countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to expand the circle of peace and normalization with Israel," Cohen concluded.