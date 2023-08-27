החילוץ בשטח הצבאי מד"א

A foreign citizen was found dead from dehydration and heat stroke this morning (Sunday) in a minefield a military zone near the Bar Yehuda Airfield in the Dead Sea.

Five other people who entered the military zone suffered from heat exhaustion, including a 34-year-old woman and four men in their thirties. Two of the people who experienced heat exhaustion are Israeli citizens. The sixth person was hospitalized after fainting from heat stroke and was later pronounced dead.

Senior Magen David Adom (MDA) medic Aden Milman said: "We arrived in the area and joined the rescue forces, who at this stage rescued five victims suffering heat exhaustion, a woman about 34 years old and four men in their 30s. They were fully conscious and after initial treatment in the field they will be evacuated for further tests at the hospital."

A military helicopter with forces from Unit 669, engineering forces, and medical forces of the Yoav Brigade were dispatched to the scene to assist in rescuing the civilians.

Border Police Superintendent and commander of the Southern District Amir Cohen ordered an investigation into the incident due to the death of one of those involved as well as the location of the incident being in a military zone.

Temperatures at the Bar Yehuda Airfield are reaching a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit today.