In light of the recent wave of terrorist attacks on motorists in Judea and Samaria, the Shurat Hadin organization has launched a class for how drivers respond to attacks.

During the course, drivers endure simulations of stone-throwing attacks using tennis balls, shooting attacks using blanks, burning tires, paint on the windshield, and more.

Shurta Hadin President Nitsana Darshan Leitner explained to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that "in the past year, there has been an escalation in terror attacks on the roads in Judea and Samaria, and all over the country."

"People are driving their car unsure if they will get back home safe," she added, saying that "the government is not doing enough" to protect citizens from the murderous attacks.

"We decided in Shurat Hadin to take action and to provide these courses to teach people how to behave during terror attacks," Darshan Leitner said. "This time, we decided to fight terror before it occurs."

So far, 10 courses have been held throughout Judea and Samaria and hundreds of drivers have participated.