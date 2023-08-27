Opposition leader Yair Lapid commented this morning (Sunday) on his Yesh Atid party's position in the polls.

"I'm not worried, but I need to improve," Lapid said in an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) and claimed that there is a problem "with something in the message we explain to the public."

While polls have consistently shown the anti-Netanyahu bloc gaining at the current government's expense, it is MK Benny Gantz's National Unity party that rivals or even surpasses the ruling Likud party in the polls, not Yesh Atid, which is currently the largest opposition party.

Turning to the new Draft Law which the haredi parties seek to pass, Lapid said: "When you look at the protest and what is happening in Israeli society, these are things that Yesh Atid has been talking about since 2012 - equality in burden, a better Israeli covenant, standing together in the face of the central problems of our lives, whether it is in Judea and Samaria or Jewish-Arab relations, or equality of burden in the face of the question of what to do if there is a growing population of haredi people who need to mobilize and go to work."

"I should probably better explain that these are positions that we need to lead and that Yesh Atid has always led."

Lapid criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: "He is not the solution and he is making the problem worse. This is a person whose only experience in this field is that he has been arrested many times, and he came into office in a period of complete crisis: something that requires orderly and inter-ministerial care."

"Instead, he is fueling the fire. When there was an emergency discussion on the issue of crime in Arab society on what to do and how to convene all the professionals - he left in the middle because he was running to be interviewed on television. This is an example of the way he sees this issue. This man is a public relations disaster and a disaster for our ability to fix this situation," Lapid said.