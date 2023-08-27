The brother of an 18-year-old Arab woman who was murdered over her sexual orientation in June has been arrested in connection with the murder, it was cleared for publication today (Sunday).

Said Ahmed is suspected of ordering the murder of his sister Sarit. An indictment is being prepared against him as well as the two men suspected of carrying out his orders to commit the murder.

Sarit had lived in a a women's shelter for a time after complaining to police about the threats from her brother over her identity as a lesbian. Two of her brothers were jailed in 2021 for their threats against her.

Sarit was shot dead on June 9 while driving in her car near the entrance to the Druze village of Kisra-Sumei.

According to the police report, Sarit's car was struck from behind by another vehicle, causing her to lose control of the car and strike a fence. Her attackers sprayed her car with bullets. Sarit attempted to escape on foot, but was struck multiple times right outside her car.

The shooters brought their vehicle to another location and set it on fire to cover their tracks before escaping in another vehicle.

Over 150 murders have been committed in the Israeli-Arab community so far this year.