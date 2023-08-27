The Likud party is warning the smaller parties in the coalition against bringing down the government over the actions of the Supreme Court following recent polls showing the right-wing camp led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an all-time low, Maariv reported.

Likud party officials said that they opposed acts to dissolve the government in the event that the Supreme Court intervenes in recent legislation reducing the court's ability to apply the 'Reasonableness Standard' despite the law's quasi-constitutional status as a Basic Law.

"Holding elections today is the surest way to bring about the collective suicide of the right-wing camp. Today, when the right-wing camp is at its lowest ebb, the polls are the strongest glue holding the ruling coalition together," the sources said.

According to them, "the issue of [judicial] reform should be put aside, and if it is to be promoted - then it should be done only by consensus. From now on we must invest in restoring the position of this government. Only after we bring success in the fields of the economy and the personal security of the citizens, and when we succeed in improving the situation in Arab society - only then is it possible to think about elections. Now we don't have public credit, it's all been wasted on the reform."

According to the report, the Likud's main concern at the moment is the Draft Law put forward by the haredi United Torah Judaism party which would enshrine the exemptions from military service for haredi yeshiva students in law.

Coalition officials are working among the spiritual leadership of the haredi parties in order to convince the rabbis and MKs to agree to a solution to the Draft Law issue that will be acceptable to the entire coalition and will not lead to a new wave of opposition from the 'Kaplan' protest movement.