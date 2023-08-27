Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas and in charge of the activities of the military arm of Hamas in Judea and Samaria, foresees an all-out regional war in which Israel will be defeated and its strategic situation will change substantially for the worse.

In an interview with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen TV channel, al-Arouri said that the policies of the Israeli government and the steps it is taking will eventually lead to an all-out war in the region.

In this context, al-Arouri noted that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whom he called the "ideologue" and "strategist" of the government, is interested in the conflict in order to use it to expel the Palestinians and Israeli Arabs, and other ministers strive to advance the division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque area also for Jewish religious worship, a step that will result in total war.

In addition, al-Arouri said, "liquidation operations" carried out by Israel against senior "Palestinian" officials will also lead to an all-out war, in which Israel will be defeated in an unprecedented manner, a new reality will be imposed on it, the world's attitude towards it will change, and Israel's self-confidence will be damaged.

He added that senior Hamas officials discuss in closed rooms the scenarios of a total war and the military capabilities required for the conflict, and specified the war scenarios that imply the attack targets of Hamas and Hezbollah.

According to him, in the next war Israel's air and sea spaces will be closed, Israelis will find it difficult to live without electricity, water, and communication, the economy will stop, and there will be no end in sight to the end of the military campaign.

He emphasized that the fighting forces are able to realize the scenarios he mentioned in order to bring about a practical change in the existing situation.