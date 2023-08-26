Former US President Donald Trump has turned his mugshot into a particularly lucrative business.

Less than two hours after he left the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, where the now-famous photo was taken, his campaign's fundraising committee began to sell memorabilia bearing the mugshot alongside the caption, "Never surrender," that the former president wrote in his X account before and after he turned himself in.

Among other things, the campaign offers T-shirts with the mugshot and inscription, cups, stickers, portable beverage coolers, plates and more. The prices of souvenirs range from 12 dollars for a sticker to 36 dollars for shirts.

According to estimates, the sale of the memorabilia will bring in millions of dollars to the Trump campaign that will help him during the 2024 presidential race. The CNN network reported that even before the arrest, Trump met with his aides and the heads of his campaign regarding the facial expression that Trump would make during the photo, and it was decided that he would use a " defiant face" against the indictment filed against him.

Trump was released on a personal bond of $200,000.

Trump's son, Donald Jr., told reporters after the Republican presidential candidates' debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday about his father's arrest photo that, "This is going to be the most iconic photo in the history of American politics, if not maybe the entire history of the United States."

When asked by the British Guardian journalist if his father was afraid of going to prison, Donald Jr. replied that, "We've gotten so used to it, we don't even think about it. We're joking because we understand exactly what's going on, and hopefully the American people will also wake up to why that's exactly what's happening."