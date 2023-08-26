Elon Musk, the owner of X which is formerly known as Twitter, complimented former US President Trump after he posted to the website for the first time in years.

Trump made a single post on X on Thursday night following the release of his mugshot by the Fulton County Jail.

The post includes the mugshot with the wording: “Election interference. Never surrender!”

"The speed at which your message on this platform can reach a vast number of people is mind-blowing," Musk wrote after Trump’s return.

Thursday night’s post, which came after Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail, was his first since January 8, 2021, when his account was suspended by Twitter’s former owners in the wake of the Capitol riots.

This past November, Musk reinstated Trump’s account after running a poll on his Twitter account, asking users whether he should do so.

It was Trump's first post on the platform since January 2021 and his first since it was purchased and rebranded by Musk. It reached over a million likes in under twelve hours.

Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, officially launched in February of 2022. This occurred 13 months after Trump was banned from Twitter and other prominent social media networks. He had been using that platform ever since.

It is unclear what made Trump change his mind about returning to Twitter, as he stated last April that he would will not return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated.

Of note is that the post with the mugshot is the only one Trump has post on X as of Friday afternoon.

