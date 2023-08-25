Israel made history on Friday as it won its first-ever group all-around gold medal at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships taking place in Valencia, Spain.

This is only Israel’s second medal in the event all-time, joining the historic silver medal the squad claimed last year at the global event in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Israeli team totaled 70.800 points, to hold off the People's Republic of China, which earned a two-event score of 70.050.

The People Republic of China's silver medal is the first for the nation at the Rhythmic Worlds since 1987 when they clinched one silver and two bronze medals.

Spain took the bronze medal with a total of 68.600.

After a disappointing 28.600 five hoops routine in the opening rotation, 2022 champions and reigning Olympic gold medalists Bulgaria finished a shocking 12th place.

The Israeli team, which consists of Shani Bakanov, Eliza Banchuk, Adar Friedmann, Romi Paritzki, Ofir Shaham and Diana Svertsov, earned event scores of 38.150, five hoops, and 32.650, three ribbons and two balls.

Bulgaria, Israel and Spain had previously secured quotas at the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

